Igbo group tackles EFCC over seizure of properties in Abia

A group, under the aegis of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), yesterday condemned the recent sealing up of buildings and properties in Abia State by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). In a statement made available to journalists in Enugu, the President and Secretary of the group, Goodluck Ibem and Kanice Igwe, respectively, averred that such seizure of properties was tantamount to “regional victimisation.” The statement reads: “It is only a prerogative of a court of competent jurisdiction as by law empowered to seal a property or keep the public off buildings and properties in public and state’s interest if it is proven beyond every reasonable doubt that such properties are acquired through unlawful means.

“Contrarily, there is, to COSEYL’s knowledge, no warrant from a court of the land as to why the buildings should be distrained.” The youth coalition was reacting to the recent temporary seizure of properties belonging to prominent indigenes of Abia State, including a former governor and son of a former deputy governor.

“It is very shocking and sad that of the six geopolitical zones in the country, only South-East political leaders are being targeted for prosecution. “Political leaders who served at the same time with their South-East counterparts are moving about freely without any harassment, arrest or sealing of properties in their states and regions. “It smacks of political blackmail that South-East leaders alone are paraded or tagged by the current administration as corrupt in recent time… “We demand that EFCC should allow our leaders to concentrate on their duties at the National Assembly or at any other pace.”

