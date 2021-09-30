News

Igbo group to FG: Declare state of emergency in S’East

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Sequel to the assassination of Dr. Chike Akunyili, husband of the late Director-General of National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Dora Akunyili, a sociocultural group, The Igbo Conscience (TIC), has asked the Federal Government to explore the option of state of emergency in the South-East region. The group noted that the move had become imperative for the states in the region in order to arrest the state of anarchy in the region. Addressing a press conference yesterday in Lagos, the leadership of the group led by Mr. Joe Igbokwe and Peterclaver Opara, said the five South- East states are living in fear and trepidation since the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) launched armed warfare against the region. According to the TIC, the Federal Government should draft more security forces and agencies to the South-East to save the people and from themselves, and going into extinction.

Our Reporters

