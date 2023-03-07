Igbo Group To Lagos Residents: Consider experience, scorecard in electing gov

Ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial poll, Igbo leaders in Lagos State under the umbrella of Concerned Ndigbo Lagos (CNL) yesterday appealed to all residents of the state to consider the experience and scorecard of each candidate vying to be governor before deciding on who to elect.

The group disclosed that the credentials of all the governorship candidates have been reviewed but no one has what it takes to be governor of Lagos State, except the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and incumbent governor of the state, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The CNL, therefore, appealed to the Igbo extraction living in the state to support Sanwo-Olu and come out en-mass to re-elect him on March 11, saying Lagos de-serves continuity of good governance, which Ndigbo has enjoyed under the current administration.

Speaking during a press conference jointly addressed by the Coordinator of Concerned Ndigbo Lagos, Chief Chibunna Ubawuike, Patron, Igwe Ikechukwu Ojede and Secretary, Chief Ozoemena Nliam, in Ikeja, the group said the re-election of Sanwo-Olu for a second term will be in the interest of the Ndigbo and therefore urged Lagos residents, especially Ndigbo to vote for the APC candidate during the Saturday gubernatorial poll. Ubawuike, who is the National Organising Secretary of the All Registered APC Support Groups for Tinubu/ Shetima, explained that a vote for Sanwo-Olu became imperative because his administration had performed creditably well without segregating or discriminating against any tribe in the state. He, therefore, urged Ndigbo in the state to give unflinching support to the governor re-election bid as he had continued to provide an enabling environment for businesses and other tribes to thrive in Lagos and beyond.

