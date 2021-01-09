Igbo group writes FG, seeks extradition of Nnamdi Kanu

…says Nigeria’s unity non-negotiable

Our Reporter

The Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), an indigenous Igbo group, has urged the Federal Government to initiate the process for the extradition of leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, over alleged treasonable felony.

Specifically, the group, which made the request in an open letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari and dated January 8, 2021, said the need for government write the governments of the United Kingdom (UK) and Israel, had become more urgent and compelling, considering what its members alleged were Kanu’s actions, which constituted threats to national security.

In a statement, the coalition noted the fact that the leader of the proscribed IPOB possessed dual citizenship of the aforementioned.

It, however, claimed that Kanu was taking advantage of the warm diplomatic relations Nigeria has with the two countries, to allegedly cause incitement against the government.

While describing the separatist leader as a fugitive, who escaped the law after being granted bail following his arrest and detention over treasonable felony, the coalition insisted that Israel and the UK can turn him in, once the processes leading to extradition were met.

It regretted that Kanu, having evaded justice in the country, had posted some video clips on the Internet wherein he threatened not to ever submit himself to the trial that was abruptly suspended due to his sudden disappearance from the country.

“We are constrained to write this open letter to the Federal Government of Nigeria through the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, to immediately write the government of the United Kingdom, requesting the extradition of our fugitive son and founder of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to Nigeria to continue his trial over alleged treasonable felony.

“Since Kanu escaped justice to the United Kingdom, where he has another citizenship, we have watched him on some video clips he posted on the Internet where he did not only boast that he would not submit himself before the trial that was abruptly suspended due to his sudden disappearance from the country but also threatened that he would destroy our dear country.

“He has no doubt, followed the threat with a number of attacks on the country apart from the formation of a militia group which information at our disposal suggest he has armed to the teeth to fight the Nigerian government.

“We call on the Federal Government of Nigeria being ably led by President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, whose ministry deals with all extradition issues, to immediately forward extradition request on Kanu to the UK for action,” the group said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the coalition has appealed to the concerned nations to consider denying the IPOB leader the freedom of using the privilege of his foreign citizenship to incite violence against the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It argued that in the eyes of the law, IPOB remained a terrorist organisation, having regard to its as subsisting proscription by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Like this: Like Loading...