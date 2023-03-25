Igbo Group Writes Sanwo-Olu Over Tribal Clashes In Lagos

An Igbo group under the aegis of the Umuigbo Young Progressive Association has urged the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and traditional institutions to take extra precautions to safeguard the lives and property of both Igbo and non-Igbo residents of the state.

The group made the call in a joint statement entitled: “Threats and Attacks on Igbos and Non- Igbos Resident in Lagos State” and signed by its National Chairman, National Secretary and National Patron, Rev. Gabriel Emmanuel, Ms Gladys Ogoke, and Chief Mbazuruike Amaechi respectively on Friday.

Before, during, and after the March 18 governorship and state house of assembly elections in the state, there have been reported verbal and physical clashes between residents of the state that are of Igbo extraction and Yorubas.

The Igbo group claimed that the attacks are purposefully encouraged for political gain without taking into account the long-term implications for the peaceful cohabitation of natives and residents of the state.

The statement urged the state administration to continue guarding its residents regardless of their tribal or language backgrounds.

The reported attacks in the state were deemed completely unacceptable by the group, in its statement entitled: “Threats and Attacks on Igbos and Non- Igbos Resident in Lagos State”.

The statement reads in parts, “The Umuigbo Youth Progressive Association believes in One Nigeria and also believes that every Nigerian citizen is free to live, work and do his or her legitimate business in any part of the country without being terrorized or subjected to threats of any kind.

“We are waiting for a response from Lagos State Government guaranteeing the security of the lives and properties of everyone resident in Lagos State irrespective of their tribes or religion”.

“To this effect, we hereby call on the Governor of Lagos State and traditional rulers to publicly condemn these attacks and put a stop to them.

