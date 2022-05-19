Igbo groups demand compensation for victims of Sokoto mayhem

Igbo socio-political groups – Igbo World Union (IWU); Igbo Vanguard Group (IVG) and Igbo Ekene Global Development Union (IEGDU) – yesterday demanded compensation and apology for victims of last week’s Sokoto mayhem in which goods and property belonging to Igbo people were de-stroyed in the aftermath of the killing of Deborah Samuel, in the city. The groups wondered why the Igbo and their property were always the target any time there was crisis in Northern Nigeria, calling on the Igbo to think of investing in their region to avoid such incessant attacks on them any time there was crisis even when they are not directly involved. The groups also berated the Chief Imam of the National Mosque, Prof. Ibrahim Maqari, for his controversial stance on the gruesome killing of Deborah Samuel. Speaking in Umuahia, Abia State, IWU President- General, Mishak Nnanta, said the property of the Igbo destroyed in Sokoto State last week was not the cause of the problem that led to the gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel, expressing concern over the activities of some unpatriotic elements who always capitalise on any slightest crisis to destroy the lives and property of the Igbo.
