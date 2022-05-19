News

Igbo groups demand compensation for victims of Sokoto mayhem

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

Igbo socio-political groups – Igbo World Union (IWU); Igbo Vanguard Group (IVG) and Igbo Ekene Global Development Union (IEGDU) – yesterday demanded compensation and apology for victims of last week’s Sokoto mayhem in which goods and property belonging to Igbo people were de-stroyed in the aftermath of the killing of Deborah Samuel, in the city. The groups wondered why the Igbo and their property were always the target any time there was crisis in Northern Nigeria, calling on the Igbo to think of investing in their region to avoid such incessant attacks on them any time there was crisis even when they are not directly involved. The groups also berated the Chief Imam of the National Mosque, Prof. Ibrahim Maqari, for his controversial stance on the gruesome killing of Deborah Samuel. Speaking in Umuahia, Abia State, IWU President- General, Mishak Nnanta, said the property of the Igbo destroyed in Sokoto State last week was not the cause of the problem that led to the gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel, expressing concern over the activities of some unpatriotic elements who always capitalise on any slightest crisis to destroy the lives and property of the Igbo.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Anambra Guber: Anxiety as candidates await INEC’s new list

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka

The failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish the updated list of candidates for the Anambra State gubernatorial election billed for November 6, 2021 is causing confusion in the state. Different lists have been flying on social media.   Even when a Sunday Telegraph reporter searched on the commission’s website for the […]
News Top Stories

Soyinka: Shut down Nigeria if abduction of school children persists

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on Saturday, urged Nigerians to reject kidnapping of school children in the Northern parts of the country as a way of life, saying any state where child hostage takes place should be shut down in protest against the act.   Soyinka, who was reacting to the abduction of over 300 […]
News

FG to ban single hull vessels from Nigerian waters in December

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

In line with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Nigeria has given December 2020 as the deadline to ban vessels with single hull from operating on Nigerian waters. According to the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the country remains steadfast in its decision to stop the use of single-hull tankers by December 31. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica