Igbo in C’River plan award for Ayade’s appointees

Igbo leaders in Cross River State, under the aegis of Igbo Congress, Cross River State chapter, have commended the state Governor, Ben Ayade for appointing some deserving professionals of Igbo extraction into his administration, saying the gesture would go a long way in enhancing and fostering the unity of the country.

In a statement signed by the Interim President of Igbo Congress, Cross River State chapter, Prince Raymond Atulomah, and the Chairman, Central Planning Committee, Nze Chuks Agbarakwe yesterday, and which copies were made available to journalists in Calabar, the state capital, the group urged other governors to emulate Governor Ayade in the interest of national unity and peaceful co-existence. The Congress also said that it was honouring the state government appointees as a mark of appreciating their contributions to the state in particular, and the country at large.

The Congress said: “The event is to honour our sons and daughters, who have excelled in various fields, especially those appointed into government by His Excellency, Prof. Ben Ayade. “We are also honoring some distinguished personalities, who have contributed to humanity. They are Ugoji Nwabueze, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Non- Indigene Affairs; Dr. Nacy Ireck, Senior Special Assistant, Information; Hon. Justice Onyebueke, Presiding Judge of Akamkpa High Court, and Mr. Chidiebere Onyemaizu, Senior Special Assistant, Print Media, as well as Dr. Uche Ogar, Minister of State for Mines & Steel.

The event, billed for May 9, will be chaired by Prof. Rufus Okoro of the Physics Department, University of Calabar (UNICAL). “It would be preceded by thanksgiving service at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Navy Barracks, IBB Way, Calabar,” the statement added, noting that the Governor will be the special guest, while the Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Dr. Uche Ogah, among others, would be in attendance.

