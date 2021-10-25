News

Igbo lawyers seek to join suit asking for S’East’s exit from Nigeria

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja Comment(0)

Lawyers from the Eastern part of Nigeria Monday asked the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to join them as defendants in a suit instituted by a group of Northern Elders praying for the exit of the South East region out of the country based on the agitations of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafran (IPOB) and Nnamdi Kanu.

The legal practitioners, led by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Chuks Muoma,  Ukpai Ukairo, Ebere Uzoatu and Hon Obi Emuka, are asking for order of the court to allow them join in the suit as representatives of the people of the South Eastern region.

In their application for joinder filed by Victor Onweremadu, the applicants claimed that the case of the Northern elders seeking the exit of south east from Nigeria has the capability to shape the life of the generation of Igbo people.

The motion on notice for the joinder request was brought pursuant to order 9 rule 5 and orders 26 rule 2 of the Federal High court civil procedure rule 2019.

The Northern Elders had in June this year filed the contentious suit asking the court to compel the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives to hasten the exit of the South Eastern region from Nigeria before concluding on-going amendment to the country’s Constitution.

The request for court order to compel hastening of South East exit from Nigeria was one of the three prayers sought in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/538/2021 instituted by a group of elders and politicians from North led by Nastura Ashir Shariff, Balarabe Rufa’I, Abdul-Aziz Sulaiman and Aminu Adam.

In their suit, they averred in a supporting affidavit that their action was informed by the need to stem the tide of violence and destruction being allegedly occasioned by the agitation for secession championed by the Nnamdi Kanu-led POB.

The Plaintiffs claimed that they do not want a repeat of the 1967 to 1970 civil war in Nigeria that cost the nation many innocent lives and properties worth billions of naira.

Listed as defendants in the suit are the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), the Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the National Assembly.

However, although the Igbos are not joined in the suit, the Igbo lawyers claimed that they have interest to protect in the suit, hence, their request to be made a set of defendants in the case.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

#EndSARS: 1,904 fleeing inmates still on the run 3 months after

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Three months after 1,993 inmates escaped from Benin and Oko Correctional Centres in Edo State, only 88 of the fugitives have been arrested by security operatives across the country. New Telegraph recalls that at the height of the nationwide #EndSARS protests in October, suspected hoodlums had invaded the Oko and Benin facilities, freeing a total […]
News

Australia posts biggest one-day rise in coronavirus cases in two months

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australia’s second most populous state deployed ambulances and mobile test centres in a coronavirus testing blitz as the country recorded the biggest daily rise in cases in two months. Victoria state said 33 people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, marking nine days of double digit new cases in the state. […]
News

HURIWA to EFCC: Appeal against Orji Uzor Kalu, waste of public funds

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe,

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Thursday called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) not to further deplete the already stressed public treasury in the guise of appealing the Federal High Court’s judgment, banning the Federal Government from initiating a retrial of the Senate’s Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica