Igbo Lawyers Warn Against Attack On Peter Obi

…say they’re watching carefully

Igbo Lawyers Association (ILA) on Friday issued a firm warning to some people it referred to as unscrupulous politicians to desist from their move to demonize the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi.

The Coordinator of ILA, Barr. Victor Onweremmadu said that the Association has been watching carefully the attacks on Obi since he decided to approach the Presidential Election Tribunal to retrieve a mandate he believed was stolen from him.

Onweremmadu said that it is disheartening that all efforts made by ILA to convince young Igbos that the “One Nigeria Project” is feasible and possible are currently being ruined by the efforts of some ethnic jingoist and religious bigot who now using Obi’s decision to reclaim his mandate to demonstrate hidden hatred for Ndigbo.

“Igbo lawyers have taken a stand on the issue of Peter Obi. We’ve equally extended our warning to those unscrupulous politicians trying to destroy Peter Obi and generally fight against the Igbo interest.

“We’ve been watching their utterances, we’ve been seeing what they’re doing. But they must realize that other ethnic groups have had their turn in the Leadership of this country. They’ve all had their turn including our brothers in the South-South.

“The Nigerian people massively voted for Peter Obi across the whole country but the powers that be decided to rig the election for the APC.

“ILA is giving a firm warning that we’ve tried our best to tell our people to believe in One Nigeria, we’ve tried as much as possible to make all angry people calm down and support the system and One Nigeria project.

“But what they’re doing to us, the Igbos in this Nigeria is making us rethink if we really belong to this country and also to begin to think of the country of our own. We’re 100 per cent in support of Peter Obi,” Onweremmadu said.

