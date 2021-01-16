News

Igbo leaders absent at Col. Nwobosi’s funeral

Yesterday, the South-East leaders, and political office holders shunned the funeral ceremony of ex- Nigerian and Biafran senior military officer, Col. Emmanuel Nwobosi, who was buried at his country home, Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state.

Nwobosi died recently in his home town, Obosi in Anambra State, at the ripe age of 81. He was part of the first military coup in Nigeria on January 15, 1966, and later became the Chief of Defence staff in the defunct Biafran Republic.

Before his death, Nwobosi had published a book, titled, 1966: “The Dark Truth”, which was launched last Thursday without any known Igbo leader in attendance. Speaking at the funeral service, one of his sons, Emma Ike Nwobosi, told the congregation that the Anambra State government had announced that it would organise a state funeral in honour of the late solder, but eventually didn’t due to several threats of sanctions from all corners. Nwobosi Jr. however failed to say where the threats were coming from or those behind the threats, saying that he chose to keep that to himself.

He said: “The state government had promised to organise an elaborate state funeral in honor of my late father to coincide with this year’s Nigerian Armed Forces Remembrance Day but started receiving threats from all corners.

“Those that came to support us came privately to make donations, appealing to be exempted from attending the funeral ceremony for one reason or the other.” Nwobosi is from Anambra Central Senatorial District where the likes of former governor and senator and current Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, come from as well as former Secretary- General of Common Wealth of Nations, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, a member of Obosi Ruling Council. His fellow defunct Biafran military officers did not also attend the funeral, according to the son of the late soldier.

However, former Anambra State governor and Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi, who was at the wake a night before the funeral, attended the funeral church service before he left to attend other functions. Also, Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was sighted at the funeral.

Onunkwo described Nwobosi as a great father and son of Igbo land, adding that he fought for the greatness of Igbo people. He recalled his assistance to the late soldier when he was sick, even as he said that he attempted flying him out for proper treatment but for the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown of last year.

