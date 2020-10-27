News

Igbo leaders meet in Lagos, condemn violence, destruction of assets

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Some Igbo leaders yesterday met in Lagos and condemned widespread violence and destruction of public and private assets in the state under the guise of ENDSARS protest. Notable among the leaders were the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwoolu on Drainage Services; Mr Joe Igbokwe; Eze Uche Dimgba, state coordinator, Ndigbo in Lagos APC; Pastor Okey Anorie, Babaloja Tejuosho Market and Eze Tony Anosike ,Eze Ndigbo, Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area.

Speaking on behalf of the Igbo leaders, ,Igbokwe described the violence that characterised the hijacked ENDSARS protest in the state as barbaric. He said it was unfortunate that what started as a peaceful protest later went out of control ,resulting in killings ,maiming and looting spree by hoodlums . Igbokwe said Igbo leaders were sad that a state that had accommodated people from all parts of the country witnessed massive destruction of its assets during the protest ,describing perpetrators as enemies of peace. “Also, we find the narrative that the destruction was perpetrated by the Igbo as funny.

“We need to put it straight that the Igbo are builders and not destroyers .What the Igbo have in Lagos in terms of assets ,they do not have a quarter in the whole of the South East . “So, the Igbo are important stakeholders and would not be part of the destruction of a state that has accommodated them ,and where they are thriving “,he said. The governor’s aide, however, said it was possible that some criminal elements of South East extraction participated in the mayhem. He said such elements partook in the violence on their own and that they did not represent the South Eas

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Benue warring communities to embrace peace

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The warring communities of Ipusu and Mbawa communities in Tyomu, Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State yesterday resolved to sheathe their swords and embrace peace following the intervention of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). At the reconciliatory meeting held yesterday at NKST Church, Makurdi, leaders of the warring sides, […]
News

Niger Delta: Treat all regions equitably, UNDEDSS tells Buhari

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Foremost civil society coalition in the Niger Delta, the United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS), has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to start treating every zone of the country equitably or lose the moral right to demand full acquiescence to its leadership status.   This was as the group warned the Federal […]
News

Akufo-Addo: Ghana to adopt legislative diplomacy over trade dispute with Nigeria

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

…as Gbajabiamila seeks amendment of Ghana’s GIPC Act The President of Ghana, Prof. Nana Akufo-Addo has assured the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, of the readiness of the Ghanaian government to consider the resolutions reached at the ‘Legislative Diplomacy Bilateral Meeting’ between Nigeria and Ghana’s senior legislators on September 20, at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: