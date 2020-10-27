Igbo leaders meet in Lagos, condemn violence, destruction of assets

Some Igbo leaders yesterday met in Lagos and condemned widespread violence and destruction of public and private assets in the state under the guise of ENDSARS protest. Notable among the leaders were the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwoolu on Drainage Services; Mr Joe Igbokwe; Eze Uche Dimgba, state coordinator, Ndigbo in Lagos APC; Pastor Okey Anorie, Babaloja Tejuosho Market and Eze Tony Anosike ,Eze Ndigbo, Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area.

Speaking on behalf of the Igbo leaders, ,Igbokwe described the violence that characterised the hijacked ENDSARS protest in the state as barbaric. He said it was unfortunate that what started as a peaceful protest later went out of control ,resulting in killings ,maiming and looting spree by hoodlums . Igbokwe said Igbo leaders were sad that a state that had accommodated people from all parts of the country witnessed massive destruction of its assets during the protest ,describing perpetrators as enemies of peace. “Also, we find the narrative that the destruction was perpetrated by the Igbo as funny.

“We need to put it straight that the Igbo are builders and not destroyers .What the Igbo have in Lagos in terms of assets ,they do not have a quarter in the whole of the South East . “So, the Igbo are important stakeholders and would not be part of the destruction of a state that has accommodated them ,and where they are thriving “,he said. The governor’s aide, however, said it was possible that some criminal elements of South East extraction participated in the mayhem. He said such elements partook in the violence on their own and that they did not represent the South Eas

