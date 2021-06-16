Igbo leaders to FG: Withdraw draconian orders in S’East

Association of South- East Town Unions (ASETU) has urged the Federal Government to withdraw its draconian orders to security operatives in Igbo land, which led to the ongoing profiling of Igbo youths, mass arrests, extra-judicial killings and human rights violations in the area, especially in Imo State. This is even as it has launched a human rights violations portal to collate victims of herdsmen killings, extra-judicial killings and other human rights violations in the area for onward action to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In a communiqué issued after their one-day emergency meeting in Enugu attended by concerned Igbo stakeholders in Enugu. The communiqué was signed by Association of South East Town Unions (ASETU), World Igbo Congress(WIC), Igbo World Assembly(IWA), Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), Nzuko Umunna, Ekwe Nche, Council of Igbo States in America (CISA), Anioma Redemption, Igbo Board of Deputies, Nkata Ndi Inyom Igbo, ASETU Women Forum and South-East Community Youth Leaders.

In the communiqué, the Igbo leaders decried the security situation in South- East, especially in the last few months with carnage against the poor, defenseless and vulnerable rural dwellers by armed herdsmen which has remained unabated. They added: “This festering insecurity has taken a new and totally condemnabledimension with the rampant shootings, killings and arson that have now engulfed our land. “Strategic public facilities, including security edifices and INEC offices, have been razed, and law enforcement personnel ambushed and murdered. “This inferno has also claimed countless civilian lives, and even life itself has become a misery in many parts of Igbo land today. “The local economy in our region is now in tatters, and agricultural productivity has further been gravely hampered by the onslaught of the armed Fulani herdsmen in our bushes and forests. All these are unacceptable to us.”

They described as unacceptable the inability of security operatives to track and bring the merchants of death to justice in the area which, according to them, has fuelled deep anger and mistrust in the South- East and commended the governors for banning open grazing in the land. They urged the governors to, immediately, send Executive Bills to the respective Houses of Assembly in Igbo land for the enactment of the laws against the open grazing to give legal weight to the proscription already pronounced and bring the murderous activities of the killer herdsmen to an end.

The Igbo leaders, however, condemned the killing of policemen, soldiers and other law enforcement personnel as well as the burning of key national security and political infrastructure that have recently been witnessed in the land which they described as very reprehensible acts. They added: “Igbo culture abhors the resolution of any question through bloodshed. It is troubling that the progress which Igbo land has begun to record with the launch of the Aku Ruo Ulo investment initiative has been rolled back through these very anti-Igbo activities. “We, therefore, call on all those who indulge in such retrogressive enterprise to have a rethink and immediately retrace their steps in the overall interest of Ndiigbo.”

