Igbo National Council demands redeployment of S’East security heads

The Igbo National Council (INC) Worldwide has called for immediate redeployment of heads of the law enforcement agencies in the South-East.

 

The group said it made the call following the escalating violence leading to the destruction of lives and property in the region.

 

In a statement by its president Chilos Godsent, the INC said the immediate redeployment of the Commissioners of Police, Directors of the Department of State Security (DSS) and military commanders in South East would help check the violence in the zone.

 

Godsent said a similar thing should be done to heads of the law enforcement agencies in the North- Central.

 

The group also called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of controversial Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi. Godsent said Gumi should be arrested for his romance with bandits.

 

The group said, “We wish to state categorically without fear of contradiction that if Sheikh Ahmad Gumi is not immediately arrested and prosecuted, Nigeria may be gambling on the sword of another bloody conflict before the 2023 elections.

 

“Sheikh Ahmad Gumi and his allies should know that no single person or group has a monopoly of violence and, therefore, should not take Nigerians for granted or their silence as weakness.

 

“The INC condems in its totality the deliberate and orchestrated plans and acts of the agents of darkness working relentlessly to turn the Igbo nation into a colony of jihadist terrorists and theatre of an armed conflict zone.”

 

Godsent also called for the investigation of the killing of Dr Chike Akunyili and others, with and the killers and their sponsors brought to book

