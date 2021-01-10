Igbo Presidency: I’ve been vindicated says Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has said he has been vindicated following a communiqué issued by prominent Igbo leaders in Igbere, Abia State, urging all political parties to zone their 2023 presidential ticket to the South East.

Umahi, in a statement through his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity,

Francis Nwaze, said his joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) has sent strong message that the South East zone can no longer be taken for a ride and that the zone was ready and willing more than ever to take its destiny by its hands in the nation’s polity.

Umahi had on November 19, 2020 at a mini rally attended by the National Caretaker Chairman of the ruling APC and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, National Working Committee Members and staunch APC big wigs proudly made a switch to the party.

“The reason for the bold step was due to the age-long neglect of the South East zone by the PDP despite the fact that one of its foremost founding members His Excellency, the former Vice-President of Nigeria Dr. Alex Ekwueme was from the Zone.

“Because of the integrity of Dr. Ekwueme, the Igbos of the South East Zone embraced wholly the PDP and rallied round it since the return to femocracy in 1999 but despite supporting other regions to take their shots to the number one plum job in the federation, the zone has always been relegated to the background when it comes to consideration for the presidential slot.

“The neglect got to an alarming proportion that it needed a leader of uncommon courage and dexterity like His Excellency, Engineer Chief David Nweze Umahi to send a signal to the nation’s power oligarchy that the zone was no longer at ease with their perennial marginalization.

“Although, Governor Umahi was a prominent pillar of the PDP, he did not consider his personal and family gains being a staunch nationalist, he offered himself as a sacrificial lamb that the Igbos will be liberated from the shackles of underdevelopment and political relegation,” the statement said

Like this: Like Loading...