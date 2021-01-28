News

Igbo presidency not negotiable, says Ezeife

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

Former Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife has declared that Nigeria needed Igbo Presidency more than the region itself, saying a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction which had divine approval would be realized in 2023. Ezeife, who made this known in a telephone conversation with journalists in Enugu, urged Ndigbo to adopt an optimistic attitude while speaking about the project. The former governor said “God in heaven will help us really. God in heaven has approved the president of Igbo extraction.

And even the way we talk about Igbo Presidency should change because Nigeria needs Igbo Presidency more than Igbo need president of Nigeria.” On why Nigeria needed Igbo president more, Ezeife said “because Igbo can fix Nigeria.

They are everywhere in Nigeria making Nigeria look like a nation. They have invested most in Nigeria. “Their commitment to Nigeria is greatest and if you keep the Igbo down you keep Nigeria down.

Igbo can fix Nigeria and lead Nigeria to explosive economic development.” Asked what a president would do in an unrestructured Nigeria with attendant injustices, the elder statesman said the president would help direct action on cries of the people.

He said: “Let me talk about restructuring but first let me ask is it better for Nigeria to remain as the poverty capital of the world or to change whatever makes us to come to this position of becoming the poverty capital of the world to what it used to be. “Now before the coup, the World Bank said parts of Nigeria were growing faster than the rest of the world. This is confirmed World Bank statement before 1966.

It was last year that Nigeria was described as the poverty capital of the world. “Now I can tell you that the change between growing faster than to become the poverty capital of the world arose from structural change in Nigeria. “What is the structural change? Before the coup d’etat or before the civil war Nigeria was a federal system with regions as federating units. It was with that structure of federal system with regions as federating units that made Nigeria grow faster than the rest of the world.

“What went wrong for us to becoming the poverty capital of the world? We dropped that structure? First we created 12 states because we wanted to isolate the Igbo in the east and we wanted Ojukwu’s command to be meaningful to the Igbo people in the east not all the east.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Polls: CTA warns politicians against hate speech, violence

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States, the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), an election observation group, has warned political actors in the two states against utterances and actions that could trigger violence before, during and after the polls. Executive Director, CTA, Faith Nwadishi, gave the warning yesterday during a virtual […]
News

JUST IN: Police declare major incident in UK city after multiple stabbings

Posted on Author Reporter

  Police have declared a major incident in Birmingham city centre after officers were called to reports of multiple stabbings. West Midlands Police say officers were called to reports of a stabbing in the city centre at 12:30am on Sunday, reports Sky News. In a statement, the force said: “We immediately attended, along with colleagues […]
News

Gbajabiamila wants public engagement in legislative activities

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila yesterday urged the chairmen and deputy chairmen of the standing committees of the House to create innovative ways of engaging the public and relevant stakeholders in every legislative process. He said the House needed to build support for policy initiatives as well as promoting the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica