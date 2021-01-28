Igbo presidency not negotiable, says Ezeife

Former Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife has declared that Nigeria needed Igbo Presidency more than the region itself, saying a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction which had divine approval would be realized in 2023. Ezeife, who made this known in a telephone conversation with journalists in Enugu, urged Ndigbo to adopt an optimistic attitude while speaking about the project. The former governor said “God in heaven will help us really. God in heaven has approved the president of Igbo extraction.

And even the way we talk about Igbo Presidency should change because Nigeria needs Igbo Presidency more than Igbo need president of Nigeria.” On why Nigeria needed Igbo president more, Ezeife said “because Igbo can fix Nigeria.

They are everywhere in Nigeria making Nigeria look like a nation. They have invested most in Nigeria. “Their commitment to Nigeria is greatest and if you keep the Igbo down you keep Nigeria down.

Igbo can fix Nigeria and lead Nigeria to explosive economic development.” Asked what a president would do in an unrestructured Nigeria with attendant injustices, the elder statesman said the president would help direct action on cries of the people.

He said: “Let me talk about restructuring but first let me ask is it better for Nigeria to remain as the poverty capital of the world or to change whatever makes us to come to this position of becoming the poverty capital of the world to what it used to be. “Now before the coup, the World Bank said parts of Nigeria were growing faster than the rest of the world. This is confirmed World Bank statement before 1966.

It was last year that Nigeria was described as the poverty capital of the world. “Now I can tell you that the change between growing faster than to become the poverty capital of the world arose from structural change in Nigeria. “What is the structural change? Before the coup d’etat or before the civil war Nigeria was a federal system with regions as federating units. It was with that structure of federal system with regions as federating units that made Nigeria grow faster than the rest of the world.

“What went wrong for us to becoming the poverty capital of the world? We dropped that structure? First we created 12 states because we wanted to isolate the Igbo in the east and we wanted Ojukwu’s command to be meaningful to the Igbo people in the east not all the east.

