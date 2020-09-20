Igbo presidency should be about capacity, character –Ozichukwu

Former National Vice Chairman (South-East) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nze Fidelis Ozichukwu Chukwu in this interview says only persons with track records of performance should be considered in the search for Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023, as he warns against money bags hijacking the project

INEC has fixed October 31 for Imo North (Okigwe) Senatorial bye-election. Presently, there are many contenders to the seat. As an elder statesman, where do you think the next occupant of the seat should come from?

Well, everybody has a right to aspire. What they do is when they aspire, then they can contest. You can’t stop anybody from aspiring. What you can ask is their competence. I came from that place, APC did not win it in 2003, rather PDP did.

What is important is to look at the character of the aspirants. They have to go to Okigwe zone and do an audit. From 1999 to now, how many contracts have been awarded by the Federal government and Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in the area?

These are critical factors. Then ask who has the money meant for the local governments?

I know the number of roads that were awarded, none of them was constructed. I agree and I’m convinced that this one should go to Okigwe Local Government because they have been denied in the last election, even though Ehime Mbano is saying they should be allowed to complete Senator Athan Achonu’s tenure.

Just like in other parts of South-East, Imo State has its own fair share of herdsmen attacks. In your view what do you think could be done to halt this ugly trend?

Dialogue, education and enlightenment are the keys in addressing the situation. These herdsmen have no training and character; they are pathological evil. But I don’t believe that every northerner subscribes to the killings. If the President decides that we can manage that it will stop. It is not late for the president to correct all these things; some people in government are complacent in the killings. The president has a responsibility to stop these likings, because the bulk stops in his table.

What do you think of president of Igbo extraction in 2023?

Do you think they are prepared for it?

It is not a South-East thing, it is about looking for presidency of Igbo extraction. But the person has to be national in character and action. Yet, the person has to be from the South-East but a Nigerian President. The person is not going to work for the South-East but for Nigeria. We have to get competent person.

They are everywhere; there is no state or region that is lacking competent leaders. There are so many people that can do the job. I will rather talk about capacity, character and political knowledge. Those who are looking for power do not consider wealth.

We should not encourage money bags who have stolen the commonwealth. Most of the people you see going about agitating will contribute nothing. Those who are genuine do not flaunt it. It is for us to look out for or fish out those people; look out for people that has track record. You don’t rail road yourself into performance and achievement.

That is what we are suffering today.

What is your reaction to Mamman Daura’s statement that Nigeria does not need zoning in 2023?

I am surprised that Daura could say what he said, unless he is trying to pull our legs to see what reactions will follow.

Mamman Daura is a thorough breed educated man. In the Second Republic came he was one of those who conceived zoning arrangement or rotational power in Shehu Shagari days. For me, if there is any time zoning is required it is now. He is talking of competent leaders.

No matter how you look at it, no part of the country has monopoly of competent leaders. We only need political will to ensure we do what is right and go to any political zone and get the right person without minding religious, political, ideological affiliation and conflicts or contradictions to make us get a balance means of leadership.

There must be global criteria value and selection to ensure you get the best person. I will rather urge him to review his thought, the experience we had in the past years does not justify his thought. Let it also go round to avoid crisis.

Where is the Ohaneze Ndi Igbo in this agitation for a president of Igbo extraction?

I don’t want to get Ohaneze involved because it is not a political party. It is not for Ohaneze to dictate which political party, but it should be proud to encourage all aspirants as worthy sons and daughters. It is not for Ohaneze to say PDP or APC. The Ohaneze should set up code of conduct for those aspiring to lead.

You define party but character, so Ohaneze has a great task. Remember that Ohaneze is not static, it has done very well. It is trying to aggregate and bring up every person in. For me, Nnia Nwodo has done very well given the circumstances in which he is working.

There are allegations Chief Nnia Nwodo is also interested in the 2023 presidency?

Well, I don’t attend Ohaneze meetings, I met him by chance. I will tell you that Nwodo I know cannot do that. Twice he was nominated minister and he left with nothing. I have not heard that he is one of those aspiring for the presidency, you know people can blackmail. But he has what it takes to lead Nigeria. I think that Nwodo is sufficiently equipped to appreciate his environment, what is he going to the North as PDP or APC person.

Do you think Nigeria will be comfortable with the South-East presidency?

Your question is jaundiced. If there are people who are patriotic and nationalistic is the Igbo. The Igbo built Nigeria. I don’t go with that prejudice. I was one of those who went to the north to teach when the war ended and they didn’t kill us.

They married our daughters who are in the position to poison them but they did not. There had been so many things people are saying to prejudice the Igbo, you can’t compete with him in terms of industry and adventure.

