Igbo Presidency: To get the mandate of all Nigerians, we’ll adopt a new approach, says Obiozor

Prof. George Obiozor, Nigeria’s former Ambassador to the United States, Israel and the Republic of Cyprus, has said that with careful and mature consultations, the Igbo nation can secure the confidence and mandate of Nigerians to run for the presidency of the country in 2023.

Obiozor is confident that if properly approached, Igbo can get a good deal from other Nigerians. “I believe this can be done without malice but with diplomatic dexterity, decency, candor and decorum”, he said. The former envoy, who is also running for the position of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, is of the view that given the present state of Ndigbo in Nigeria, the team that would represent the region matters a lot as they will determine much of the destiny of Ndigbo in Nigeria or what follows.

“Our position should therefore begin with efforts to effectively re-integrate the region into the Nigerian political process effectively, significantly and relevantly. “This will require serious diplomacy and not confrontations or conflict. Power elites reward their friends and frustrate or punish their enemies. Diplomacy’s greatest lesson as said earlier is to know how to ‘choose your enemies wisely and your friends carefully’. And most intriguing is how to make ‘your enemy’ your friend for specific objectives. “In fact, in politics and diplomacy, it is the identity of interest that are the surest of bonds between states and individuals in critical circumstances and moments as we are now”. Obiozor noted that the office of President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo is not a career or a job or a position to fulfill personal ambition.

“It must particularly at this moment in our history be a position that comes through inspiration, and experience to navigate destiny through precarious times of uncertainty, doubts, and general insecurity. Actually, the world itself including Nigeria is becoming not only more complex but downright dangerous. This position is to be held in sacred trust for it involves our people’s destiny”, he said.

