Igbo Presidency: Why we can’t achieve consensus –Umahi

Chairman, South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, has said that it was difficult to have a consensus Presidential Aspirant in the zone for the 2023 Presidential election because of the calibre of persons vying for the exalted position. He said the best thing that should be done is to allow the people to freely choose the person they want for the position. Umahi spoke in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital in an interview with Nigeria Guild of Editors. He noted that what the country needs at the moment is the best hand, who can develop infrastructure, somebody who is committed, has transparency in governance and the fear of God, adding that consensus may not produce such a person for Southeast for the Presidential position. The governor opined that he possess the best quality among other aspirants and that the state will produce the next President of the country come 2023 if performance, competence and experienced will count in the election of the next President. He said: “There is no need of consensus. When they say that Igbo should come together, I continue to say there is nothing like that. The Igbo are not making President for the Igbo alone and many of us are there and we are not the ones to choose who should be the President of Nigeria. It is Nigerians that should choose who should be their President. So, we have quite a good pool of aspirants from Southeast and they should choose among these aspirants. “If they are looking for somebody who can develop infrastructure, somebody who is committed, has the fear of God and has very wonderful ratings in terms of transparency in governance, then they will see somebody from Ebonyi and they are other aspirants that has other qualities including some of my own qualities, Nigerians are there to make choice. What kind of President do we want at this our challenging moment? That’s should be the question that should be in the libs of Nigerians.” He, however, lamented that aspirants from South South and South West were higher in number than that of the South East and should not be so if the much talked about equity, justice and fairness must be based in the election of the next President of the country. “So, if the mind of the South is that when this thing comes that we should continue to vote for our brothers and no opportunity to be voted for, I said no o. Then, we have blackmailed the North. It means that it was no longer on the platform of equity and justice. So, it’s a blackmail and if that is a blackmail. The Southeast should pull out of the blackmail and then say, look, if you are not basing this thing on equity and justice, then everybody can contest. And so, the South will no longer cry of marginalization because marginalization cannot just stop between the North and South. When it comes to South, it has to be also trickle down to the three regions with different cultural background. That’s the position and I think this opinion should be enhanced because justice is justice; fairness is fairness; equity is equity and I have seen that the body of Mr. President is that this thing should come to South but if it is thrown to the South and justice and fairness and equity is being denied, then, if I am the one giving it, I have to reconsider my position and that is the truth. So, our brothers and sisters in South South and South West should please think about tomorrow; think about if destiny is denied the South East, will there be any kind of unity again as people with common voice for the so called justice, equity and fairness”, he stated.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...