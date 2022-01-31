Igbo presidency will settle IPOB agitation, says Ohuabunwa

A presidential aspirant under the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, has said the agitation of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) will end once a president of Igbo extraction emerges in 2023. Ohuabunwa assured Nigerians that the emergence of a candidate from the South East in the 2023 presidential election in the country would unite the nation, as the agitation was as a result of marginalisation of the people of the region. Speaking in Akure, the Ondo State capital at the weekend when he paid courtesy visit to the State chapter of the major opposition party, PDP, and to meet members of the New Nigeria Group in the state, Ohuabunwa said in picking a president of Igbo extraction, such person must be credible, devoid of baggage and a pan-Nigerian. Putting himself forward, the alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, said, contrary to speculations that any South Easterner who gets to power would actualise Biafra Republic and break Nigeria, people of the geopolitical zone has loved and believed more in a united Nigeria than any other region. He lamented that the 1967 civil war is a distorted history against the Igbo and South East people, recounting that it was a case of recurring injustice, pogrom and marginalisation against the people of the zone. His words: “The South East didn’t want to break Nigeria; the civil war was not because the South East wanted to break Nigeria. I fought in that war as a young army officer. The persons that want Nigeria together more than others are the Igbo. “If you take all of us here, the person that wants a united Nigeria is the Igbo man; not by word of mouth but practice. Most communities in Nigeria, after the indigenous community, they are the next. “And if they come, they don’t come with bags just to do business and go: they buy land, build houses, some get married, train their children in local names. Over time, you can’t differentiate them; that is their nature. “They killed them hundred times in Kano State and they are back in Kano; same in Sokoto and they are back. Are these the people who want to break the country? It is not in the interest of the Igbo to break Nigeria, they are global citizens.” Ohuabunwa noted that those clamouring for the Biafra Republic are just crying against the injustice meted to the people since the end of the war. He added: “If your child is unhappy, he will cry and taunt and do whatever to attract your attention. But, as a parent, you refused to see him and ask what the problem is. Ohuabunwa, who was former President of the Nigeria- America Chamber of Commerce, ex-chairman of Nigerian Economic Summit Group and convener of New Nigeria Group, said he will make Nigeria a first-world world nation where all the citizens live in harmony, are treated equally to achieve peace and prosperity for all; a nation that works for all.”

