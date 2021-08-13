Igbo presidency: You’re suffering from buccal diarrhoea, Ohanaeze tells Ogunlewe

A political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, yesterday chided a former Minister of Works, Adeseye Ogunlewe, for saying that the South- East cannot produce the next president because they are not united. The former minister also said that there was no better candidate to lead the country in 2023 than the former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, claiming that the absence of common leadership and lack of cohesion would work against any South-East presidential candidate. But Ohanaeze in a swift reaction, described Ogunlewe as a man suffering from buccal diarrhoea, describing his statement as a calculated attempt against Ndigbo intertwined with fallacies and falsehoods. The Secretary-General of the organisation, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, in a statement made available to journalists urged Ogunlewe to realise that the quickest route to disintegration and an unending secessionist movement in Nigeria was the Nigerian president of Igbo extraction. He said Igbo are clamouring for an Igbo presidency, not South-East presidency, stressing that whether an Igbo from Niger Delta, Benue, Kogi or South-East, emerged in any major political party, other Igbo would identify with him and support him.
Related Articles
Crocodile Smile not targeted at EndSARS protesters –Army
The Nigerian Army has allayed fears of possible clampdown on #EndSARS protesters, saying the planned nationwide operation christened, “Exercise Crocodile V1 was not targeted at them. The Army had, last Saturday, fixed tomorrow as commencement date for the exercise,which it noted, would include positive identification of individuals. The statement announcing the operation had further disclosed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Restructuring not warfare, PDP replies Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told President Muhammadu Buhari that the demand for restructuring of the country is not synonymous to warfare. The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, faulted the statement credited to Buhari, which described those agitating for restructuring as “mischievously dangerous.” PDP reminded the president […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Akeredolu pledges to do more in second term
The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2020 gubernatorial election in Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has promised to do more for the state if elected for a second term. Akeredolu described as ‘idle talk’ that he would do less if elected the second time, saying his focus is to ensure […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)