Igbo presidency: You’re suffering from buccal diarrhoea, Ohanaeze tells Ogunlewe

A political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, yesterday chided a former Minister of Works, Adeseye Ogunlewe, for saying that the South- East cannot produce the next president because they are not united. The former minister also said that there was no better candidate to lead the country in 2023 than the former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, claiming that the absence of common leadership and lack of cohesion would work against any South-East presidential candidate. But Ohanaeze in a swift reaction, described Ogunlewe as a man suffering from buccal diarrhoea, describing his statement as a calculated attempt against Ndigbo intertwined with fallacies and falsehoods. The Secretary-General of the organisation, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, in a statement made available to journalists urged Ogunlewe to realise that the quickest route to disintegration and an unending secessionist movement in Nigeria was the Nigerian president of Igbo extraction. He said Igbo are clamouring for an Igbo presidency, not South-East presidency, stressing that whether an Igbo from Niger Delta, Benue, Kogi or South-East, emerged in any major political party, other Igbo would identify with him and support him.

