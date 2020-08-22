News

Igbo presidency’ll address agitations among ethnic groups –Anigbata

Posted on Author Okegwo Kenechukwu Comment(0)

A three time governorship candidate under the Nigeria Democratic Party (NDP), National Solidarity Democratic Party (NSDP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, Chief Victor Anigbata, has said if the zoning of the presidential slot of the two major political parties, doesn’t favour the South -East in 2023, its presidential bid might be a Herculean task to realise. Agbata, who spoke with Saturday Telegraph in Onitsha noted that the demand for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction is becoming an annual ritual and subject of caricature against Ndigbo.

He, however, observed that as far as Nigeria remained a united and indivisible nation, Ndigbo will continue to demand for their turn in the democratic governance of the country. Anigbata contended that Ndigbo has the most qualified candidates of both national and international repute to lead the country to an enviable height. He explained that the essence of zoning was to ensure equal opportunity for all the geo-political zones to take a slot in the governance of the country. On the agitation by some ethnic groups to sever ties with the nation, Agbatata insisted that no tribe is breaking away.

Our Reporters

