Igbo presidency’ll stabilise Nigeria, says Clark

First republic Minister of Information Chief Edwin Clark said Nigeria president of Igbo extraction in 2023 will stabilise the country. Clark who spoke when former Anambra State governor Mr. Peter Obi visited him in his Abuja residence, said he believes in equity and inclusiveness. He told Obi, who is nursing presidential ambition, that he posses all the virtues needed to lead Nigeria at this critical time in the nation’s history.

“My choice is not even for Igbo speaking person but for Igbo of the South East, and I strongly believe doing that will help to stabilise our polity and engender peace and oneness,” the elder statesman said Clark warned that if equity and justice were not put into serious consideration in the search of President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor, Nigeria’s challenges would not be easily tackled. Obi who was on a consultancy visit for his presidential ambition, noted that the country was in a crisis because its productive youths are idle and ineffective leading to the myriads of challenges including but not limited to insecurity. According to him, the country is in a serious crisis of development because it is not producing and has leaders who cannot create wealth.

The former vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019, described Clark as an exceptional nationalist who remained mentally alert and steadfast in his cry for justice and equity in our country. He prayed for Chief Clark ahead of his 95th birthday anniversary coming in the month of May this year.

 

