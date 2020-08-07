Igbo responsibilities’ve fallen on Orji Kalu, myself, says Okorocha

Former Governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial zone, Senator Rochas Okorocha yesterday said Igbo leadership and responsibilities had fallen on the Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and himself. The former Imo governor made the statement yesterday in Abia at the home of 1st Vice-National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) South-East, Dr. Julius Anyim Nyerere Okorocha, whose meeting with Kalu was coincidental spoke strongly for the reunification of Igbo elite as he and Kalu had decided to work together. He also suggested they needed to dramatize their love and peace so that subsequent generations would key into it.

Okorocha said: “Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu is late, politicians like Jim Nwobodo, Arthur Nzeribe and many others are no longer active as they used to be. Many other great leaders are no more and that vacuum must be filled up. “So, the responsibilities have fallen on other people’s shoulders and that shoulder is that of Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and myself.

So, it is important that we gather as brothers and discuss issues that will help the entire Igbo people because if a child knows what killed his father, he wouldn’t allow himself to die same way.” “I am using this opportunity to tell my brother, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu that the dance we are dancing now is not for ourselves but to entertain the public and know if they will be happy. “If I dance for you to give me money, that means something is wrong. So, the dance now is not for us but to see if there will be a better future for Igbo people. We have decided to work together.

We are learning on the job on how to work together. We have to make a shift from the normalcy.” Responding, Kalu said “I am happy because Owelle has spoken so well, I want peace to return to APC in the South-East, I am the highest politically elected office holder the South-East by virtue of my office as the Chief Whip. “In the Senate I am ranked number four and I have never taken it for granted. The only problem I am facing is resolve the issue between the Governor of Imo State (Hope Uzodinma) and the former Governor (Rochas Okorocha) ; for them to be on the same page , I will be fulfilled politically anyday both of them decide to work together. My dream is to have roundtable discussion with Governor Uzodimma, Yourself (Okorocha), Senator Ken Nnamani , Hon Minister Ogbonnaya Onu, Senator Chris Ngige and Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and others. Once we achieve that, the sky will be our starting point. If we are unable to resolve the political issues in Imo State it will be difficult for us to move forward.”

However, Okorocha went on: “The political ideology inherited from our predecessors and political fore-fathers are not really the best. We were taught to maintain political enemies for the rest of your life. That is why the likes of Jim Nwobodo and Alex Ekwueme never agreed until death. “Mbakwe and Arthur Nzeribe never agreed until death and so we must carve out a niche so we don’t transfer this to subsequent generations of Ndigbo, that is why people like Orji Uzor Kalu and myself must profess love amongst ourselves and no only within us but within our enclave. “We should never allow division among ourselves. We must distinguish ourselves in character and at the same time know when to extend our hands of fellowship to our brothers who are not on the same political stand with us.

This will help us to know when political war will end and when brotherhood will start because in life you need to know when to start and when to stop. We need to come together to make sure that Igbo people are no longer used as political spare tyres. I saw a protest yesterday in Abuja and Lagos and that protest is a pointer. We need to dramatize our love and peace so that subsequent generations can key in to it.

Like this: Like Loading...