Igbo should trust Buhari, he means well –Senator Kalu

Senate Chief Whip Dr Orji Uzor Kalu has urged Ndigbo to trust and support President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he means well for the South East and Nigeria. Addressing a meeting of the OUK Movement and Reality Organisation yesterday in his Igbere country home, Bende Local Government Area, the representative of Abia North in the Senate, said the biggest project of the Buhari administration was the 2nd Niger Bridge being constructed at the cost of N369 billion, which is for the economic benefit of the South-East.

“This is the only government that has fully implemented annual budgets. He has done 100% implementation of budget. He may still surprise Igbo,” the ex-Abia State governor said. He challenged members of the OUK Movement and Reality Organisation to brace for 2023 and be prepared to take over the state. The legislator said:”Go to INEC get your voters card and persuade members of your family to do the same. That is the only way we can take over the state. By 2023, the office of the governor will be vacant. This is the time to mobilize for all the offices.”

He further noted that they already have the goodwill provided by his exceptional service as former governor and Senator. Kalu said: “When I was governor, teachers were paid, pupils were going to school free. There is no Senator that has done projects across the state and constituency like myself. This is a family meeting. I assure you that I will lead the fight, ensure enough funds for the election. I will be there to back the candidates who will emerge.”

