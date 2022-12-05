Igbo Town Unions To FG: Release Kanu, douse tension in S’East

The Association of Igbo Town Unions, (ASETU), over the weekend in Enugu, reiterated its call on the Federal Government to unconditionally release the leader of the outlawed Indigenous Peopleof Biafra(IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in order to douse tension in the South East.

The association said the release of Kanu as ordered by the court would help to stabilise security in the Southeast geopolitical zone of the country. The Association urged the Federal Government of Nigeria “to prove its claim of ‘abiding by the rule of law;’ by toeing the path of honour, releaseMaziNnamdiKanuimmediately and unconditionally as “ordered” by the Appeal Court of Nigeria, whose judgements are binding on all persons, institutions and structures in Nigeria.

“We condemn the Supreme Court option which the Federal Government has sought on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu case and we maintain that unconditional release of theIPOBleader, willcalmtension in South East and restore relative peace,” the group’s communiqué, signed by the National President, Chief Emeka Diwe, stated yesterday.

The Igbo Town Unions expressed satisfaction at the level of political consciousness Nigerians are showing towards the 2023 presidential election, and indeed other elections that will follow thereafter. The association called on Nigeriansnottoapproachthe forthcomingpresidentialelection with tribal sentiments nor primordial interest, but to evaluate the presidential candidates, and indeed all other candidates, from the point of antecedence, performance, integrity, justice, equity, track-record and deliverable ability.

“The Town Unions thank the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for adopting the Voters Accreditation System (BVAs). “The umbrella body of all Igbo in Nigeria and diaspora, is of the view that if the system is well-managed by INEC, it will go a long way in reducingrigging, overvoting, ballot box stuffing and carting away, including checking other electoral fraud.”

The group observed with appreciation the unusual patriotic zeal of Nigerian youths with which they pursue the collective goal of taking back Nigeria from those who have held it captive for many years. It noted, however, that the youths must match their zeal with action by mobilising for a massive collection of their voters’ card and also come out enmasse to vote on the election day.

Theassociationsaid thatit is deliberately delaying making a categorical statement on its preferred presidential candidate, to allow Nigerians all over the world make informed choices devoid of tribal or any other cheap

