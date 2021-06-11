Igbo women condemn restiveness in South-East

Igbo women under the auspices of Credible Igbo Women Initiative have condemned the destruction of government assets and properties in Igbo land. The group urged the Federal Government to identify, expose and bring the culprits to justice as quickly as possible. The group in a communiqué issued in Lagos yesterday drew the attention of the federal government to the callous manner in which mothers and daughters were raped and killed in their farms by herders in the region. They said the action was degrading humanity and leaving the people with a sense of stigmatisation and attendant moral burdens. “Having lost our livelihood to herders’ invasion of our farms and destruction of farm produce, our hope lies in the government to compensate or ameliorate our losses through targeted policy engagements, as is, won’t be done in civilized societies. The neglect of the youths over the years through lack of employment, social support, financial incentives, scholarships and skill support schemes may have resulted in today’s youth restiveness, belligerence and inordinate behaviours in response to helplessness.

