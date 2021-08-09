News

Igbo women group holds inaugural conference

A socio-cultural group of Igbo women, Nkata Ndi Inyom Igbo (NNII) has announced its inaugural annual conference. The group said the conference would take place on Saturday, August 21.

 

The group in a statement signedbyitsNationalPublicitySecretary, NnedinsoOgaziechi said the conference would be streamed live on its social media platforms. She said the event would be in three sessions over a few hours.

 

According to the statement, the Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe would speak at the conference. Italsostatedthatotherpanelists would be discussing the various issues that are dear to thewomenasequalstakeholders in national development.

 

The group added: “The vision of the group is to galvanize women across regional and religious lines to intensify the push for complimentary leadership that can help to facilitate development especially after the global economic crisis in a pandemic that has triggered deeper problems in all sectors of national and global life’.

