Igbo youth group bemoans Okorocha’s arrest

Our Reporter

Members of the Igbo Youths For Equity, have bemoaned the arrest of a former Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja, Tuesday.

Okorocha, who is the lawmaker representing Imo West Senatorial District, was arrested over alleged abuse of office during his tenure as governor between 2011 and 2019.

Reacting to the development in a statement, Wednesday, the group expressed concern over alleged “attempts by some highly placed politicians from outside Igboland to frustrate the Igbo presidency agenda”.

They warned that Igbo youths may not sit idly while some perceived/unnamed interests continued to allegedly single out their key leaders for humiliation.

“We are concerned that over the last two years, there seems to have been (alleged) deliberate attempts by a group of political hawks from outside Igboland to humiliate and demoralize key leaders from Igboland whom they consider as threats to their ambition to continue denying the Igbos their right to produce the next President of Nigeria in 2023.”

Linking Okorocha’s current ordeal to alleged political vendetta, the group claimed that Senator Okorocha remained one of the most formidable politicians from the Southeast at the moment, and that he might have been singled out for humiliation and attacks because of alleged 2023 conspiracies.

“We have noted with dismay (alleged) deliberate efforts to neutralise some of Igbo’s biggest shots before the 2023 general elections.

“Last time, it was former Governor Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, who was unjustly sent to prison, before the Supreme Court came to his rescue.

“Today, it is Owelle Rochas Okorocha. We know that some other Igbo leaders may (allegedly) suffer the same fate.

“We warn that Igbo youths cannot continue to watch idly while our leaders are used as (alleged) scape goats for the endemic corruption that has eaten into the fabrics of our public governance, while the main culprits are allowed to continue walking free because they are not Igbos. This affront on Igbos must stop.”

