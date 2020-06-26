Igbo youths ask IGP to re-arrest CUPP Spokesman

Igbo Youth Congress (IYC) has called on the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Muhammed to re-arrest the spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere Imo, to save the country from imminent crisis. The call was contained in a statementissuedbytheNational President of the socio-political organization, Dr. Stephen Nwafor, whichwasobtained by our correspondent. The youth group made the call following allegation of $10 million bribe Ugochinyere claimed that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila allegedly collected from Bill Gates Foundation to pass the Infectious Disease Control Bill. Nwafor, however, decried what he described as the desperation of the CUPP spokesman to satisfy certain political elements in the country who had propelled him to accuse the nation’s number four citizen. The group further described Ugochinyere’s action as confrontational and a recipe for ethno-sectional crisis, stressing that the solution to the looming problem was for the IGP to re-arrest and prosecute him. The statement reads: “We are deeply worried that a man with no certificate, no verifiable address and known for evil projects would choose to ridicule the entire Igbo especially the Igbo lawmakers in the National Assembly by leveling such unfounded allegation.

