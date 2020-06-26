Igbo youths ask IGP to re-arrest CUPP Spokesman

Igbo Youth Congress (IYC) has called on the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Muhammed to re-arrest the spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere Imo, to save the country from imminent crisis. The call was contained in a statementissuedbytheNational President of the socio-political organization, Dr. Stephen Nwafor, whichwasobtained by our correspondent. The youth group made the call following allegation of $10 million bribe Ugochinyere claimed that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila allegedly collected from Bill Gates Foundation to pass the Infectious Disease Control Bill. Nwafor, however, decried what he described as the desperation of the CUPP spokesman to satisfy certain political elements in the country who had propelled him to accuse the nation’s number four citizen. The group further described Ugochinyere’s action as confrontational and a recipe for ethno-sectional crisis, stressing that the solution to the looming problem was for the IGP to re-arrest and prosecute him. The statement reads: “We are deeply worried that a man with no certificate, no verifiable address and known for evil projects would choose to ridicule the entire Igbo especially the Igbo lawmakers in the National Assembly by leveling such unfounded allegation.
Insecurity: Army reorganises operations
T he Nigerian Army has begun a "major reorganization" of its operational strategies, in a bid to deal with the worsening security challenges in the country, especially in the North, where suspected terrorists, bandits as well as kidnappers, have continued to wage a bloodletting campaign against the state.
APC faults Giadom's ascension as chairman
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has picked holes in the exparte order allegedly granted in favor of Victor Giadom by a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, which purportedly made him the acting national chairman of the party.
Post-insurgency recovery, Borno develops 25-year devt plan
As part of post-insurgency recovery efforts in Borno State, the state government yesterday said it has developed a 25-year development plan to restore the socioeconomic lives of the people, affected by Boko Haram insurgency in the state.
