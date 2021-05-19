News

Igbo Youths Christian Forum sues for peace

Posted on

The Igbo Youth Christian Forum yesterday in Aba, Abia State, called for a peace conference to be organised in the country without further delay. According to the group, such a peace conference would go a long way in affording every Nigerian the opportunity to air each other’s views and see where the country has deviated from all it stands for.

The leader of the forum, Prophet Abraham Ogbuta, while addressing the youths during a non-denominational Christian programme in Aba, said that the crisis brewing in the country could be avoided by a mere discussion. Ogbuta, therefore, urged all Nigerians to eschew those things that could bring about crisis in the country, stressing that the current hard times facing the country and its people demands that everyone should seek the face of God rather than fomenting troubles.

He said that God revealed to him that Nigerians of all tribes have disappointed him by always making the promises in the nation’s national pledge, but failed to keep it. Ogbuta stressed that peace had eluded the country for so long because Nigerians had failed to realise that any promise made to God unfulfilled is dangerous.

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

