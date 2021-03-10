Metro & Crime

Igbo youths: FG’s social investment intervention has made us self-sufficient

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Some youths across the South East geo-political zone of the country, have sent words of commendation to the Federal Government for developing social intervention programmes, especially N-Power, which they noted, has made them employers of labour.
Specifically, the young men and women, who spoke under the auspices of Igbo Youths for One Nigeria (IYON), applauded the patriotic disposition  of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq, whose passion for the vulnerable, they said, remained unparalleled.
Apart from initiating skill acquisition programmes in tailoring, welding among others, the youths explained that many of them were also given tokens that enabled the beneficiaries start their businesses across the five states that make up the South East.
In a statement jointly signed by the President, Comrade Chukwunyelum Okonta and Secretary, Ms. Chinonye Okoh, the group called on Igbo sons and daughters – both home and in the diaspora – to support the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s efforts towards enthroning national unity and cohesion.
According to the IYON, the fact that many of the young men and women between the ages of 18 and 35 benefited from N-Power and other social safety nets emplaced by the Federal Government, was an indication that Buhari does not dislike the Igbo.
The youth group, therefore, called on beneficiaries of N-Power in the five states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo, to help propagate the positive impact of government’s people-oriented programmes, in a bid to restore the confidence of the people of South East in this amninistration.
“May we hasten to state that as youths across the South East zone, never have we had it so good in terms of empowerment programmes of the central government as is the case now,” the statement read.
While insisting that all hands must be on deck to negotiate the ship of state from wreak, the future leaders added that responsible societies the world over achieve growth through unity of purpose.
The statement reads in part: “As an indigenous South East group known as Igbo Youth for One Nigeria, we want to let the world know that we have benefitted tremendously from the social investment programmes of the Federal Government.
“The idea behind our action is simply to correct the erroneous claims in some quarters, that the social investment programme of the Federal Government was discriminatory, especially against the South East.”

Reporter

