Igbo youths reject moves to name Ebonyi airport after Buhari

Some youths under the banner of the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) have rejected moves by Ebonyi State Government to name the new airport in the state after President Muhammadu Buhari. Reacting to the development after the inaugu- ration of the airport yesterday, National President of OYC, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka described the state Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, “as an impenitent hypocrite and sycophant.” According to the group, the action is an afterthought on the part of the governor whom it accused of doing so after seeing his Yobe state counterpart doing the same thing recently.

According to Igboayaka, Umahi’s action was borne out of “Desperation to become the next Senate President and seeking the endorsement of Buhari by sycophantically naming the Ebonyi Airport after him to achieve his inglorious political ambition. “A reasonable governor with sense of history should have looked into the history line for prominent Igbo sons and daughters in Ebonyi who have carved a niche for themselves and have impacted positively on the society propelling their names in the Hall of Fame and name the airport after such prominent individuals that have done creditably well in order to encourage the upcoming generation. “It’s obvious that both present and past governors of Igbo extraction are mere political opportunists who should not have any business with governance in civiliSed countries.

Their leadership ought to have been limited to their immediate families. ‘‘Umahi could have utilised the funds in sitting on another project that would be highly beneficial and gainfully employ the teeming unemployed Ebonyi youths. It’s very painful that Umahi and his colleagues in the Southeast Governors’ Forum have run out of ideas and are only interested in projects that will give them the opportunity to loot the state treasury dry.’’