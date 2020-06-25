News

Igbo youths seek re-arrest, prosecution of CUPP spokesperson

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Coalition of Igbo youthS (CIY), yesterday called for re-arrest and prosecution of spokesperson of Coalition of United Political Party (CUPP), Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.
Ugochinyere was arrested by law enforcement agents over allegation against the Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.
A Federal Capital Territory High Court had this week ordered the unconditional release of the CUPP spokesperson.
But Coalition of Igbo youth in a statement signed by its President, Comrade George Ukpabi and Secretary, Comrade Chidi Nwafor and made available to journalists in Abakaliki said Ugochinyere’s allegation against Gbajabiamila and National Assembly was capable of causing chaos in the country.
They urged security agents to re-arrest and prosecute him to prove the said allegation.
The statement reads: “We the Coalition of Igbo Youth (CIY) condemn in strong terms the action of Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere. We wish to state clear that he is trying to cause problem and division in Nigeria.
“Most of the people supporting him are the enemies of this country. The offence he committed is a criminal offence and he should face trial. He accused the National Assembly of collecting $10million bribe which is false and he is unable to prove his allegation.
“So, for group of people coming to call for his release because he is an Igbo man is very unfortunate because those people are not doing the country any good.
“We urge security agents to re-arrest and prosecute Ugochinyere because his action is capable of setting this country on fire.
“Ugochinyere is not even an Igbo man even though he attaches Igbo name in his name and we may be forced to disclose where he comes from if he continues the way he is doing.

He should not drag Igbo people to the mud with his activities because Igbo people don’t behave the way he is doing.”

