Igbo youths to Buhari: Address challenges in South-East during your visit

A political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Worldwide, yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address all the myriad of problems facing the South- East geo-political zone of the country after his official visit to the region on Friday, September 10. President Buhari is expected to visit Imo State on his working visit to the state. Meanwhile, the National Youth Leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Damian Okafor, yesterday in a statementissuedonthePresident’s visit, expressed regrets that the South-East region had been neglected and marginalised, even as he urged President Buhari to pay attention to the zone by addressing all the injustices against it. He said: “The marginalisation of Ndigbo has proven to us that we are enjoying a virtual relationship with the people that have promised to put the past behind. A situation where an Igbo man is not considered worthy to be appointed into key security structures (Service Chiefs) of this country even when the region has fallen under a constant attack, smacks hatred.”

