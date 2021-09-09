News

Igbo youths to Buhari: Address challenges in South-East during your visit

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

A political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Worldwide, yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address all the myriad of problems facing the South- East geo-political zone of the country after his official visit to the region on Friday, September 10. President Buhari is expected to visit Imo State on his working visit to the state. Meanwhile, the National Youth Leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Damian Okafor, yesterday in a statementissuedonthePresident’s visit, expressed regrets that the South-East region had been neglected and marginalised, even as he urged President Buhari to pay attention to the zone by addressing all the injustices against it. He said: “The marginalisation of Ndigbo has proven to us that we are enjoying a virtual relationship with the people that have promised to put the past behind. A situation where an Igbo man is not considered worthy to be appointed into key security structures (Service Chiefs) of this country even when the region has fallen under a constant attack, smacks hatred.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG declares SSANU, NASU strike illegal

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…pleads for 3 months to clear arrears …defends Buhari’s re-appointment of AGoF The Federal Government has said that the declaration of strike by the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) was illegal because discussions to sort out some of the contentious issues were […]
News Top Stories

Tributes as Jakande is laid to rest in Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

●PDP urges Nigerian leaders to emulate former governor Even in death, tributes were in torrents yesterday as the body of the Lagos first Executive Governor, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, was laid to rest at the Vaults and Gardens, Ikoyi, Lagos. Eminent personalities comprising top politicians, business moguls, statesmen, family members, and other well-wishers were among the […]
News

Why Nigeria must develop tourism potentials, by NTDC boss

Posted on Author Clement James

The Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) has called on the governments at all levels to develop the numerous tourism potentials dotting the country. Director-General of NTDC, Mr. Foluronso Coker made the call yesterday while declaring open a two-day South-South stakeholders’ meeting for the sector. The theme; “The use of digital technology to revamp the tourism […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica