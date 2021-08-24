Education

Igbobi College old boys restate commitment to lift alma mater

As the stage is set for the 90th Founders’ Day anniversary of Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos, the old boys, under the aegis of the Igbobi College Old Boys’ Association (ICOBA) have pledged their readiness to continue to invest heavily in the development of their alma mater.

 

According to the association, the donations and contributions would be geared towards infrastructure development and upgrading of the quality of teaching and learning in the school with the objective of bringing back the college to its once sterling standards.

 

The association disclosed this while unveiling the most inspiring one year-long series of programmes to mark the 90th anniversary of the college in 2022. Chairman of the Board of Governors of the College, Mr. Foluso Phillips, while unveiling activities for the anniversary, said: “This year’s anniversary will be celebrated in a special way.

 

Aside from the normal yearly programmes, the 90th Founders’ Day Anniversary offers a unique opportunity for the stakeholders to deepen our culture of doing social good to the college.”

 

On his part, the President of ICOBA, Mr. Olumuyiwa Kinoshi, said that the 90th anniversary of the college would offer an important period for the old boys to take stock of the past and plan for the future for their alma mater. He assured the management of the college that the association would continue to work with stakeholders to improve the fortunes of the college.

 

Also, the Chairman of the 90th Anniversary Planning Committee, Mr. Femi Olubanwo, said that unlike previous anniversaries, but given the landmark nature of this anniversary, the celebration will be a year-long series of events.

 

“The 90th anniversary celebrations will create unrivaled conversations and opportunities for stakeholders.

 

They can take part in activities supporting the educational upliftment of the pupils of the college and improve its infrastructures, making it the most inclusive anniversary ever,” he said.

 

The theme of the anniversary is: “Producing leaders, yesterday, today and tomorrow, which draws on the rich heritage of the college known for producing exceptional leaders while unveiling the special anniversary motif.”

 

Meanwhile, some of the activities lined up to commemorate the anniversary billed for 2022, include fundraising gala in Lagos to raise money to fund certain projects including apartment-type staff quarters, ultra-modern sports complex and technology hub on January 29, 2022; Holy Communion service on February 2; conferment of the deferred 2021 ICOBA merit awards; cocktails and networking mixer celebrating ICOBA Wives worldwide on February 5; thanksgiving service and luncheon, including the ICOBA merit awards on February 6.

 

The fundraising has already commenced with the Commemorative Wall Project. The anniversary commemorative memorabilia have also been created to capture the historic occasion and raise funds.

