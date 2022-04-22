Igbobi Hospital debunks allegations of funds mismanagement

The management of the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos, has debunked allegations of mismanagement of the Drug Revolving Fund (DRF) scheme in the hospital. In a statement signed by one Ayo Adenike on behalf of the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, the hospital said it did not owe any drug supplier and that payments are made immediately when due process is concluded, which is usually within a reasonable time limit. The management said it was unfortunate that some national dailies published the allegations in a purported letter signed by the President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN). It explained that the DRF scheme, like all other revolving schemes in the institution, is highly functional and healthier than it has been in previous years, adding that it reflected in the range of drugs made available to patients and marked reduction in “out-of-stock phenomenon”.
