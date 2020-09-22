Igbogbo/Bayeku LCDA chair tasks CDAs on people-oriented projects

Chairman of Igbogbo/Bayeku Local Council Development Area (IBLCDA), Olusesan Daini, has called on the over 200 Community Development Associations (CDAs) in the area to initiate projects that impact positively on residents.

The chairman said this at the inauguration of an office by Sholumade Irepodun CDA in the Macauley area of the LCDA Daini, represented by Head of Department, Agric and Social Services of LCDA, Mrs. Kafila Oshodi, commended Sholumade Irepodun CDA for becoming one of the first CDAs within the council to set up a physical office to properly situate its activities.

He said: “This office underscores the need for CDAs to think more progressively on ways their activities will be felt by residents.

This will help members to properly exchange communication more frequently with their executives rather than wait until monthly CDA meetings.”

Daini reiterated his council’s open door approach to assist CDAs in driving people-oriented programmes, especially around health, youth and women empowerment, poverty alleviation as well as security.

The Chairman of Igbogbo/Bayeku Community Development Committee (CDC), Pastor Abayomi Adelakun, and the Chairman of CDC Zone 4 of IBLCDA, Dr. A. O. S. Onipasantira, spoke glowingly about Sholumade Irepodun CDA’s programmes and urged other CDAs to take cue from the two-year-old association.

The Chairman of Sholumade Irepodun CDA, Mr. Adetola Badekale, said that incorporating a business centre into the functions of the CDA office was a response to the challenge faced by members who had to travel some distance to the nearest of such facilities for secretarial services.

Badekale said the CDA office would also assist in the collection of levies as residents could now easily be issued receipts immediately after making payments, aside being able to drop complaints and security alerts while concealing their identities.

