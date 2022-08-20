Igbogene/Tombia, Sagbama/Ekeremor roads to be commissioned in 2023

Bayelsa State government has assured Bayelsans that the Igbogene/Tombia and Ekeremor/Sagbama roads will be commissioned in February 2023. The state Commissioner of Works, Moses Teibowei, who disclosed this to journalists during tour of some of the road projects, said one can drive from Igbogene to Tombia now even with a smaller car. He said Sagbama/ Ekeremor road construction has slightly gone beyond Aya-massa, the commissioner also assured that the Angiama/ Oporoma road will be completed within the next 24 months. Speaking elaborately on Angiama/Oporoma road, he said that significant progress has been made on the road, adding that the project was progressing as scheduled. Teibowei maintained that; “Everything has been put in place so going further we will not have any problem. I’m very confident that the company will keep to time as long as government does not disappoint in meeting up its own financial obligations to the company.’’

