Igboho: Again, hearing in detained aides’ suit against DSS stalled

*Court re-schedules hearing till Aug. 4

*Applicants counsel, Olajengbesi condemn harassment of journalists by DSS Operatives

For the second time in less than a week, hearing in the fundamental rights enforcement suit, to be released from detention, filed by the 12 persons arrested at the residence of Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, was Monday stalled before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The trial judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu had again adjourned the matter till Wednesday, August 4, to enable counsel to the detained applicants, Pelumi Olajengbesi, amend the court processes to reflect their real names.

Olajengbesi, who said he was only granted access to his clients last Friday, had observed that some of the names he previously listed in the court processes were nicknames of the applicants.

The development had led to the Department of State Services (DSS), insisting that the listed applicants the judge ordered should be produced before the court were not in its custody.

At the resumed proceedings in the matter, Olajengbesi secured leave of the court to correct the names of the Applicants.

Meanwhile, the DSS, on Monday, produced only eight of the detained applicants before the court.

Those the security agency produced in compliance with an earlier order of the court were Amoda Babatunde (aka Lady K), Tajudeen Erinoyen, Diakola Ademola Jubril, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Noah Oyetunji, Ayobami Donald, Raji Kazeem and Bamidele Sunday.

Four others (Abdullateef Ademola Onaolapo, Uthman Opeyemi Adelabu, Oluwafemi Ola Kunle, and Okoyemi Tajudeen) were not brought before the court owing to discrepancies in their names.

While adjourning the case, the court ordered the DSS to produce all the detained persons in court on the next adjourned date.

The court had on July 23, ordered the DSS to produce the 12 arrested persons who have been in detention since July 2, before it on July 29.

Justice Egwuatu said the order for production of the applicants was to enable the court to determine the circumstances surrounding their arrest, and for the DSS to show cause why they should not be released on bail, either conditionally or unconditionally.

Though the DSS failed to produce the applicants on the last adjourned date, it, however, filed a 16-paragraph counter-affidavit before the court.

DSS, in the affidavit, averred that the detained persons, alongside Igboho, were known to have “called for the violent ejection of herdsmen and threatened violence to perceived enemies of peace and wellbeing of Yorubas”.

And in a related development, counsel to the applicants has condemned the harassment of journalists by DSS operatives within the court premises.

Olajengbesi in a statement he issued said: “I condemn in totality the brutal harassment of journalists and media personnel by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) this morning at the Federal High Court, Abuja. Newsmen and reporters who had exercised their right to press to cover the trial of the abducted associates of Mr. Sunday Igboho were today intimidated, badgered and obstructed from carrying out their assignments in court by aggressive men of the DSS who went further to seize gadgets and other materials belonging to the newsmen.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Like this: Like Loading...