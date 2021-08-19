News

Igboho: Court awards N50,000 cost against FG

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

An Oyo State High Court in Ibadan yesterday extended the restraining order favour of Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho), against the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN Department of State Services (DSS) and Director of the agency in the state.

Justice Ladiran Akintola, who on August 4, 2021 ordered that the activist must not be arrested or molested by the government, extended the order in line with the suit filed by the separatist leader following the bloody raid on his Ibadan home in the early hours of July 1 by security forces. During the raid, two persons were killed, while about 13 Igboho’s aides were arrested. Justice Adeniran also awarded N50,000 against the AGF for filing his response to the processes filed by Igboho out of time, though the Yoruba nation campaigner’s legal team had asked for N250,000.

The court said it granted the extension of time in the interest of justice. At the resumed hearing yesterday, three Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) – Yomi Alliyu, Adekola Olawoye and Oladipo Olasope – appeared for Igboho. Abdullahi Abubakar appeared for the AGF, while T. A. Nurudeen appeared for second and third respondents. Igboho’s lead counsel, Alliyu, who moved an ex parte motion before the court on August 4, on July 23, filed a notice of application for the enforcement of Igboho’s fundamental human rights before the court. In the main suit, Igboho is also praying the court to order the respondents jointly and separately to pay him N500 billion as special damages for the damage done to his car and residence, as well as exemplary and/or aggravated damages for breaching his fundamental rights in the course of illegal and/or malicious invasion of his residence. Justice Akintola, who granted the injunctions, directed that both the AGF and the national headquarters of DSS should be served with the injunctions in Abuja, while the Director of DSS in Oyo State should be served in Ibadan.

