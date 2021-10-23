News

Igboho hasn’t appointed anybody as mouthpiece –Counsel

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), lead counsel to the Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a Sunday Igboho),has raised the alarm that some politicians were mounting intense pressure on his client and his wife, Ropo to secure endorsement at the Presidency, saying that he (Igboho) has not appointed any such person as his mouthpiece or handler. The lawyer who made the declaration on behalf of his client in a press release made available to Saturday Telegraph in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, said that Igboho, who he said is apolitical, is currently in Cotonou with his wife.

The release read inter alia that “We have been reliably informed that some politicians are pressurising our client, Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa, and his wife, Mrs Ropo Adeyemo both now in Cotonou to give them endorsement to use at the Presidency to justify their new found love and/or defection to APC and/or curry affection from those in power.

Let the whole world be aware, especially the Presidency, that Chief Sunday Adeyemo is totally apolitical with no special love and/or hatred for any political party as he has riends in all. His mass followership runs across many divides without any political and/or religious colouration. “He also has no political handler who controls the way he goes about his belief. Kanu’s case is a good lesson in treachery to all! He however respects the six (6) elected Governors of Southwest States as authentic representatives of his Yoruba race. “Any document purportedly signed by Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa and/or his wife endorsing, empowering and/or making anybody his mouthpiece other than his lead counsel should be disregarded and taken as fake,” Alliyu said.

