Metro & Crime

Igboho, Kanu: Nigeria mustn’t regress into era of lawless, says Okei-Odumakin

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

The President of Campaign for Democracy (CD), Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, has warned that Nigeria’s democracy should be defended and prevented from being relapsing under military jackboots.

 

She added that Nigeria must not be allowed to relapse into the days of military jackboots and state-sponsored terrorism as witnessed under maximum ruler, the late Gen. Sani Abacha, decades ago,

 

In a statement, she said: “We also must not relapse under military jackboots because this is a democracy brought about by great sacrifice in lives, limbs, and personal comforts and conveniences. “We are a country under law.

 

Fundamental rights must    be respected. The constitution that gives the government its powers also accords the people their rights and privileges. “It is not acceptable for the government to claim its own powers under the constitution while abridging those of the people freely given under the same constitution.

 

“We also must not relapse under military jackboots because this is a democracy brought about by great sacrifice in lives, limbs, and personal comforts and conveniences.

“We are a country under law. Fundamental rights must be respected. The Constitution that gives the government its powers also accords the people their rights and privileges.

 

“It is not acceptable for the government to claim its own powers under the Constitution while abridging those of the people freely given under the same Constitution,” Okei- Odumakin said in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.

 

Reacting to the raid carried out on the house of the Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho by DSS-led forces, she said it amounted to a vicious violation of his rights.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Killer drinks: 10 die, 400 hospitalised in Kano

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

At least 10 people have died, while 400 are on admission in Kano State after they consumed ‘killer drinks’. The state Commissioner for Health, Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, disclosed this in a video made available yesterday to journalists in Kano. The commissioner explained that over 50 people were currently undergoing kidney treatment in government hospitals. Tsanyawa […]
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu to NBA: Lagos has fully complied, granted autonomy to judiciary 

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Tuesday said that the state has substantially complied with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, on the financial autonomy and independence of the judiciary. The governor made this declaration during a meeting held at the Government House, Marina with members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) from […]
Metro & Crime

Abia LG election: Alleged attempt by PDP to rig foiled

Posted on Author Reporter

  Frontline candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ummuneochi Local Government election, Hon. Frank Osita Chuks has  berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government in Abia State for substituting at the last minute, names of adhoc staff members of Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSEIC) in a desperate move to manipulate the local […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica