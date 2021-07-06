Igboho, Kanu: Nigeria mustn’t regress into era of lawless, says Okei-Odumakin

The President of Campaign for Democracy (CD), Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, has warned that Nigeria’s democracy should be defended and prevented from being relapsing under military jackboots.

She added that Nigeria must not be allowed to relapse into the days of military jackboots and state-sponsored terrorism as witnessed under maximum ruler, the late Gen. Sani Abacha, decades ago,

“It is not acceptable for the government to claim its own powers under the Constitution while abridging those of the people freely given under the same Constitution,” Okei- Odumakin said in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.

Reacting to the raid carried out on the house of the Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho by DSS-led forces, she said it amounted to a vicious violation of his rights.

