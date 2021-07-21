Igboho, Kanu: Ohanaeze accuses FG, security outfits of selective efficiency

The pan-Igbo socio cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has accused the Federal Government and security agencies in the country of selective efficiency in the way they hunt down promoters of self-determination like Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho while appearing to be turning blind eye on bandits, killer herdsmen and terrorists ravaging the North and parts of the country.

In a statement made available to journalists in Enugu on Wednesday, and signed by the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, the group urged the Federal Government to do more to promote equity, justice and fairness in public policy formulations and execution.

The group said: “The Nigeria security operatives have in recent time shown that they have teeth and can bite. The question on every mouth is whether they can apply similar zeal in treating the Boko Haram kingpins; Fulani herdsmen; The North West bandits, etc.

“The foregoing selective efficiency of the security operatives elicits the reason for the making of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho.

“One of the departing admonitions of Pope John Paul II was ‘if you want peace, then work for justice’. It is an age-old maxim founded on reason, experience and truth that the only way for peace to rein in society is for justice to be seen to be served to all.”

Like this: Like Loading...