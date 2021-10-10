News Top Stories

Igboho not facing extradition warrant to Nigeria –Lawyers

Lawyers to the Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a. Sunday Igboho), who is cooling off his feet in neighbouring Benin Republic jail since July, have said that Nigeria has not issued an extradition warrant for him.

 

Sunday Igboho, who pushes for independence for the southwestern Yoruba people, was arrested in Benin while trying to board a flight to Germany.

 

He was detained and tried in a Cotonou court for “associating with criminals” and after long legal battle he was remanded in one of its prisons. One of the lawyers, Ibrahim David Salami said: “What we feared at the start was an extradition request but there is no such demand.

 

The fact that he is being investigated for a violation that could have been committed on Beninese territory is a hurdle to an extradition request as this case will first have to be sorted out. “He is safer in Benin. He is not at all safe in Nigeria. Sending him to Nigeria means certain death.”

Nigerian security officials had fought an hour-long gun battle during a raid on Igboho’s home on Thursday, July 1, and later said he had escaped. They said they found weapons in his residence and arrested 12 men and one woman. Two persons were killed in the night attack.

 

Police said at the time there were: “confirmation of a grand plan by Igboho and his cohorts to wage a violent insurrection against the Nigerian State”, Salami said, adding that Igboho sustained injuries and was on his way abroad for treatment when he was arrested. The lawyers said that Nigeria “a country of 210 million people, is frequently shaken along ethnic fault lines.

 

The largest among its more than 200 ethnic groups are the Hausa-Fulani in the north, the Igbo in the southeast and the Yoruba in the southwest.”

