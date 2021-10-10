News

Igboho not facing extradition warrant to Nigeria –Lawyers

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan Comment(0)

Lawyers to the Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a. Sunday Igboho), who is cooling off his feet in neighbouring Benin Republic jail since July, have said that Nigeria has not issued an extradition warrant for him.

Sunday Igboho, who pushes for independence for the southwestern Yoruba people, was arrested in Benin while trying to board a flight to Germany.

 

He was detained and tried in a Cotonou court for “associating with criminals” and after long legal battle he was remanded in one of its prisons. One of the lawyers, Ibrahim David Salami said: “What we feared at the start was an extradition request but there is no such demand.

 

The fact that he is being investigated for a violation that could have been committed on Beninese territory is a hurdle to an extradition request as this case will first have to be sorted out.

 

“He is safer in Benin. He is not at all safe in Nigeria. Sending him to Nigeria means certain death.” Nigerian security officials had fought an hour-long gun battle during a raid on Igboho’s home on Thursday, July 1, and later said he had escaped.

 

They said they found weapons in his residence and arrested 12 men and one woman. Two persons were killed in the night attack. Police said at the time there were: “confirmation of a grand plan by Igboho and his cohorts to wage a violent insurrection against the Nigerian State”, Salami said, adding that Igboho sustained injuries and was on his way abroad for treatment when he was arrested.

 

The lawyers said that Nigeria “a country of 210 million people, is frequently shaken along ethnic fault lines. The largest among its more than 200 ethnic groups are the Hausa-Fulani in the north, the Igbo in the southeast and the Yoruba in the southwest.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Withdraw your utterances, CAN tells Sheik Gumi

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on Sheik Ahmad Gumi to immediately withdraw his utterances which profiled non-muslim soldiers as perpetrators of military related crimes in the country. Expressing its disappointment in the Federal Government for allowing Sheik Gumi to profile military operatives while addressing bandits recently in Tegina forest, […]
News

AbdulRazaq, not Lai Mohammed, funded our election campaigns: Kwara House members

Posted on Author Our Reporters

•Say Minister not a factor in their campaign Members of the Kwara State House of Assembly have described as baseless and unfounded a claim by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed that he funded the election of members of the Ninth Legislature in the state. The members said the only individual who […]
News

APC governors arrive Ebonyi for Umahi’s defection

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

…as PDP inaugurates Ebonyi Caretaker Committee National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni and Some governors elected on the platform of the party yesterday arrived Ebonyi State ahead of Governor Dave Umahi’s defection to the party. The APC governors will be hosted by Umahi at a cocktail party […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica