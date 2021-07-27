Igboho: Nothing lasts forever, Yoruba Group tells Buhari, Malami, Buratai, others

…Says ‘No oppressor has ever triumphed against the people’

A Yoruba self-determination group, “Yoruba Koya Liberation Movement” (YKLM), yesterday flayed President Muhammad Buhari and other government officials who are behind the travail of Yoruba Nation Activist, Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a. Sunday Igboho) in the Republic of Benin, urging them to desist from oppressing humanity or face a disastrous end.

The group in a statement signed by its Director of Media and Communications, Oluwafemi Oluwajuyitan, also warned the following: the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; former Chief of Army Staff and Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, Tukur Buratai, and other officers of the Nigerian government, who are putting political pressure on Benin Republic to jail Igboho, telling them to remember that nothing lasts forever.

According to Yoruba Koya: “Events unfolding in recent times have made it imperative to remind those who currently wield power to tread softly and remember that everything with a start will surely have an end.

“Recent events only remind one that in the face of suppression of truth and oppression of the masses, the oppressors have always consistently lost at the end. One cannot help but remember the brutish rule and reign of the dark-goggled General Abacha and how he ruled with iron fist. We remember how individuals who stood for the truth and the declaration of June 12 elections were hounded by state-sponsored hit men. We remember how the dictator ended in ignominy.

“The present administration, being a democratically- elected government, has surpassed previous military juntas in the bare-knuckled use of brute force to silence every voice of dissent. More worrisome is the rate of nepotism and barely-veiled attempt to lord an ethnic group over others. The dual law being applied by the state is also a cause for concern as bandits, terrorists and kidnappers in certain parts of country are treated to sumptuous dinner with state actors while agitators for self-determination of their people are hounded and treated as common criminals.

“The Gestapo invasion of Chief Sunday Igboho’s house, the killing and abduction of his associates and his eventual arrests in Benin Republic at the request of this government are testament of this government’s effort at ensuring that their lawlessness remains unchecked.

“We as a Yoruba self-determination group see that it is time that this government and its actors of impunity are reminded that nothing lasts forever. Nigerians are in countdown to the end of this administration even as calls are made to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to keep the dossier of reports sent to them as they will become useful in no distant future,” the statement said.

