Igboho: Oyo court rejects AGF’s application on restraining order

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan yesterday rejected the application by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), asking it to vacate the order it earlier gave restraining him and security agencies from arresting or harassing Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, (a.k.a Sunday Igboho), pending the determination of the suit.

Appearing before Justice Ladiran Akintola, the lawyers to the AGF had argued that court should vacate the order because it was an interim injunction which should not last for more than seven days, stressing that it was given on August 4.

Responding, the judge submitted that vacating the order could render the eventual judgment in the suit nugatory should Igboho be killed before it (judgment) is given.

He therefoee extended the order till next date of hearing. Counsel to the Department of State Security (DSS), Mr T. A. Nurudeen, asked for adjournment to enable him file his affidavit to the counter affidavit filed by Igboho’s lead counsel, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), on the preliminary objection raised by Malami that the court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the suit

