Igboho set to storm Lagos for Yoruba Nation rally

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, is set to storm Lagos for Yoruba Nation rally. The Yoruba nation protesters have held rallies across southwest states, including Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, and Ondo. Igboho in the past weeks expressed dissatisfaction over the continuous activities of killer herders in the south-west region. At the last rally held in Ekiti, Igboho declared the 2023 general elections would not hold in the region unless the Oduduwa Republic is created, calling on all stakeholders to support him and other leaders in achieving it. Igboho is expected to be in Lagos on July 3, 2021 at the Ojota park in continuation of the rally for creation of Yoruba nation.
