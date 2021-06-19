News

Igboho set to storm Lagos for Yoruba Nation rally

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Igboho set to storm Lagos for Yoruba Nation rally

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, is set to storm Lagos for Yoruba Nation rally. The Yoruba nation protesters have held rallies across southwest states, including Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, and Ondo. Igboho in the past weeks expressed dissatisfaction over the continuous activities of killer herders in the south-west region. At the last rally held in Ekiti, Igboho declared the 2023 general elections would not hold in the region unless the Oduduwa Republic is created, calling on all stakeholders to support him and other leaders in achieving it. Igboho is expected to be in Lagos on July 3, 2021 at the Ojota park in continuation of the rally for creation of Yoruba nation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Family businesses key to Nigeria’s GDP growth –PwC survey

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

A new study from P r i c e Wa t e r – HouseCooper (PwC) Nigeria has revealed that lasting Family Businesses in Nigeria are crucial to Nigeria’s economic development, if the country is willing to realize its desired GDP growth potentials of 4 per cent – 6 per cent annually post COVID-19.   […]
News Top Stories

DPO presides over APC membership registration

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

The proxy war between Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq and Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, over the control of the All Progressives Congress (APC) structures in Kwara State, finally blew open yesterday.     The minister revealed that in Shao, Kwara North Senatorial District, the APC registration materials were taken to a police station […]
News

Nigeria democracy collapsing under Buhari, says PDP Chieftain, Wadak

Posted on Author Musa Pam

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Patron of Professionals in PDP, Plateau State, Nde Isaac Wadak, said that democracy in Nigeria has collapsed under the nose of President Muhammadu Buhari. Wadak, who is a financial expert and former Permanent Secretary, Plateau State, disclosed this on Friday during an interaction with journalists in […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica