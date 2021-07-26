Igboho: Southern Youths seek due process for prosecution, warns against diplomatic row

The Southern Youth Forum (SYF), which is the umbrella body of youth groups from the 17 southern states of the federation, has urged for due process in the ongoing case involving a political mercenary, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, in Benin Republic.

This is as the youth group warns against smearing Nigeria’s image in Benin Republic through various aspersions being passed in some quarters against the country’s Ambassador in Benin Republic, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd) over Igboho’s arrest in the neighbouring country.

Addressing a press conference on Monday in Lagos, the leadership of the forum, Barrister John Atani (south-south) Engr Fidelis Nze (south-east) and Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi (south-west), said the political tendencies being advanced in some narratives about the Igboho arrest and possible extradition to Nigeria should be a source of concern to patriotic Nigerians, adding that laws should be obeyed regardless of who is involved.

Recall that Igboho was arrested last week Monday in Cotonou by security operatives in the West African country, while he was allegedly trying to evade arrest after being declared wanted by Nigeria’s secret service for alleged stockpiling of arms and other sundry allegations.

The forum said Nigeria needs peace at a time like this to build systemic governance and all ‘self-conceited’ distractions against this goal should be ignored. The forum added that Igboho’s arrest wasn’t at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari or the country’s Ambassador to Benin Republic, but the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which declared him wanted ab initio.

“As youths, we don’t think leaders who vowed to protect the sanctity of our constitution should fold their hands and look away while some inept clout-chasers destroy the legacy of our heroes past when they actually possess passports of other countries.

“You can’t incite war in a multi-diverse country like Nigeria and not be there when the battle commends. Our findings indicate that the said Igboho was using his one-man show for personal gains but we trust that the law will take its due course on his matter when he is eventually extradited to Nigeria.

“Our generation engages with intellect and not incitement. The same man does not have his wife and children in Nigeria. What kind of a mouthpiece was that? We have enough in our hands, the separatists’ struggle will only assuage our internal crisis.

“We were all privy to how the security agents arrested and currently prosecuting the leader of the Banned Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), El-zakzaky following his assault and lawless acts against the government and the military. As we speak, the Constitution is having its way through trial with the then lord of the Manor who made Kaduna state ungovernable. We must also commend our security agencies for intercepting Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Brafra (IPOB), were certain that Kanu will equally have his day in the courts. Igboho, like all the aforementioned characters are people who seek to create a state within the Nigerian state.

“Those pushing Igboho on are aware of his antecedents as a political thug, a serial smuggler and land grabber, but they decided to deodorise him with the nomenclature of a freedom fighter to serve their interests, which is largely political.

“Are they not aware residence of Soka in Ibadan, Igboho neighbours were rejoicing after he was sent packing with his boys? Are they ignorant of the atrocities of Igboho and his boys in Soka and in Ibadan generally.

“It beats our imagination that even those considered to be educated view Igboho as a Yoruba freedom fighter. How many criminal herders has Igboho kill or engage in the bush?

“The joke is on those who see Igboho as a Yoruba freedom fighter and caption El-zakzaky as a religious bigot who deserves the way he is being treated under the tenets of the law. Time will tell on those staying in United States, Europe and other parts of the world who are giving moral and financial support to such a known social misfit.

“For us, this freedom fighter is not our freedom fighter. We stand to say that acts of criminality should not be equated with freedom fighting. Igboho and his cohorts must surely face the full wrath of our laws. For all it is, they should not externalise his plight by unfortunately dragging in Ambassador Buratai in his self-induced plight. The law must take its full course.”

