Igboho: We’re probing alleged assault on journalist – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS), yesterday said investigating a video showing some of its personnel allegedly assaulting a photojournalist within the premises of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Monday. In the video trending on social media, personnel of the service were seen surrounding the photojournalist, Gbemuga Olamikan, in what seemed like an attempt to seize his gadget. The incident was said to have occurred shortly after aides of Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo (alias Igboho) were brought to court, on the orders of Justice Obiora Egwuatu.

The DSS has, however, vowed to investigate the said attack, with a view to ascertaining its authenticity, or otherwise. In a terse statement by its spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, yesterday, the secret service said it remained a professional and responsible organisation with zero-tolerance for rights’ violation. It noted that its adherence to the dictates of the rule of law and due process, was responsible for the working relationship it enjoyed with a broad spectrum of the media. Afunanya said: “The DSS is a responsible security Organisation which does not assault journalists.

The Service has a good working relationship with a broad spectrum of the media. “This is knowing that security and media are partners in nationbuilding and should exist in understanding, peace and harmony. For this reason, the Service will investigate the allegation you have presented.”

